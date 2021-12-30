Iran Makes Research Satellite Carrier Launch

Islam Times - Iran launched a satellite carrier bearing three “research cargoes” into space.

"In this launch, the performance of the components of the space base and the performance of the satellite stages were tested, and finally, the intended research goals of this launch were achieved,” said the spokesman to the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Sayed Ahmad Husseini.Husseini continued that in this space research mission, for the first time, 3 research cargoes were launched simultaneously at an altitude of 470 kilometers and a speed of 7350 meters per second.In this launch, more telemetry data from the launch process was completely counted, according to him."By matching the data and the functions, the necessary planning for the operational launch will be done,” he went on.Iran launched its first satellite in 2009. The low-altitude Omid (Hope) was sent into space using Safir satellite carrier.The launch made Iran a new member of the very small club of the countries with the capability to launch satellites.The country has been developing its space program by working on new satellites and carriers.In 2010, it unveiled Simorgh (Phoenix) in a major development. In 2020, it unveiled Sarir and plans a new one, Sorush, for 2024.The progress in the space program comes amid strict Western sanctions on technology transfer to the Islamic Republic.