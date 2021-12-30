0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 11:10

Najaf Hosts Martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis Expo

Story Code : 971119
Najaf Hosts Martyrs Soleimani, al-Muhandis Expo
According to Iran press on Thursday, in the event, a collection of photos and memorials of the victorious commanders of the resistance, Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Martyr Al-Muhandis, has been exposed to the public.
 
Former Chief-Commander of IRGC Quds Force Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, former Deputy Commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions were assassinated outside Baghdad International Airport on the direct order of the former US President Donald Trump.

The United States assassinated General Soleimani while he was in Baghdad on the formal invitation of the Iraqi government.
