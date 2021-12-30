0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 11:27

Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains

Story Code : 971121
Yahya Saree on Wednesday revealed the details of the “Desert Dawn” operation, which was launched to liberate the remaining areas of Jawf, particularly Alyutamah -- the administrative center of Jawf’s Khabb wa ash Sha'af district--, from the control of the Saudi-backed militants.

He said the operation resulted in the liberation of Alyutamah, the last stronghold of Saudi-backed militants in the province, with an area of more than 1,200 square kilometers.

“And thus, most of Jawf Province is liberated, except for some desert areas,” Saree said.

He noted that the Yemeni forces had attacked the Saudi-backed militants “from several fronts” as part of the “Desert Dawn” operation, adding, “Our forces had succeeded in confusing the enemy in the first hours” of the operation.

According to the spokesman, the military achievement was made while the Saudi-led coalition launched “over 60 airstrikes in an attempt to hinder the progress” of the Yemeni forces.

Saree also announced that some 35 Saudi-backed mercenaries were killed and 37 others injured during the operation, in which 45 militants were also captured.

The Yemeni forces also destroyed 15 armored vehicles and seized many weapons during the operation, the spokesman added, noting that a US-made ScanEagle spy drone was also shot down during the operation.

Saree also hailed the Yemeni tribes, saying they “actively participated” in the “Desert Dawn” operation.

Pointing to the intensified Saudi airstrikes, he said that the Saudi warplanes conducted more than 500 airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces over the past two weeks, vowing retaliation for the military escalation.
