Former Qatari PM Warns About Any Mischief against Iran

Islam Times - Ex-Prime Minister of Qatar Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani warned that any mischief and sabotage against Iran will directly affect countries in the region. Speaking in an interview with RT on Thursday, he said that future agreement between Iran and the West on its nuclear activities will be an important opportunity to reduce tensions in the region, especially any mischief and sabotage against Tehran will directly affect countries of the region and will not serve interests of regional countries both in short- and long-term.



The new round of Vienna talks with a focus on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Monday Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna after Iran.



Negotiations have been resumed in Vienna as former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018.