0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 11:36

Russia Completes Creation of Nord Stream 2, Now Europeans Have to Decide: Putin

Story Code : 971124
Russia Completes Creation of Nord Stream 2, Now Europeans Have to Decide: Putin
He said this after Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller reported that the second string of the gas pipeline had been filled with technical gas, TASS reported.

"These are the issues that our partners in Europe should resolve. Now it is their turn. We and our partners, by the way, European companies, have completed the task of creating this additional route. Nord Stream 2 is ready to go," the Russian president said.

"I would like to congratulate Gazprom and your partners in the Nord Stream 2 project on the completion of work on the creation of this large additional pipeline and on the fact that it is ready for operation," Putin said.

He stressed that "as soon as they (European partners) make a decision on the start of its operation, large additional volumes of Russian gas will immediately flow to Europe." Putin recalled that this would be about 55 billion cubic meters per year.

Putin expressed confidence that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will lead to a decrease in gas prices in Europe, including for Ukraine.

"This will undoubtedly affect the price on the market, on the spot. All those countries and consumers of these countries that consume Russian gas, will immediately feel it. This also applies to economic participants and households," Putin said after head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, reported on the completion of the filling of the second string of the gas pipeline with technical gas.

The head of state added that "even for Ukraine, this (the launch of Nord Stream 2) will lead to a price reduction," "because they take a significant amount of Russian gas at the European market price."

Putin noted that the price for Ukraine is now quite high, reaching "a thousand and more dollars per thousand cubic meters."

"Of course, this will also affect the price for a country like Ukraine, which for political reasons, unfortunately, refuses to directly take Russian gas and is forced to take it at such high prices," he said. Putin expressed confidence that the launch of the gas pipeline will positively affect the price for Kiev.
Related Stories
Insulting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is ‘Violation of Religious Freedom', Says Putin
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin says insulting Holy Prophet Muhammad (Blessings of God upon him and his progeny) is a “violation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021