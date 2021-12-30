0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 20:48

Iran marks 12th Anniversary of Nationwide rallies Held to Support Islamic Establishment

Story Code : 971238
Iran marks 12th Anniversary of Nationwide rallies Held to Support Islamic Establishment
The demonstrators, from various social strata, took to the streets in the capital Tehran and other cities on Thursday, carrying placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with the Islamic establishment. 

The event commemorated the 12th anniversary of the 2009 nationwide pro-establishment rallies on the ninth of the Persian calendar month of Dey, which falls on December 30.

The nationwide demonstrations have since been lauded as Dey 9 epic. 

The million-strong 2009 rallies restored tranquility to the country after months of political wrangling and foreign-backed riots, and ended what the Iranian authorities described as sedition ensuing the presidential election in June that year.

During the riots, a group of demonstrators offended the sanctities of the Iranian people on the day of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The unrest was orchestrated by two of the presidential candidates who had lost the election, claiming that the results had been rigged. Both remain under house arrest on charges of provoking the public and harming the national security. 

‘Sedition failed to confuse Iranian people’

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber took part in the Thursday ceremony in Tehran.

Addressing the ceremony, the representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Abdollah Haji-Sadeqi said the “darkness induced by the sedition failed to make people confused about the realities.” 

He added that by taking part in post-election demonstrations in support of the Islamic establishment, people “put the last nail in the coffin of a sedition whose master plan was made in more than a decade and even its name had been mentioned by one of the [US] senators during a session of Senate four years earlier.” 

“The Islamic Revolution is no more limited to Iran. It has conquered key bunkers of the world and the enemy is going downhill toward its final defeat. The Zionist regime is erecting a wall around itself and thinks of ways that would help it survive. An enemy, which once was dealing with Palestinians’ stone, is now unable to head off their missiles,” he added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021