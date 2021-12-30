0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 20:54

Kremlin: Russia Has Never Been A Source of Tension in Relations with US

Story Code : 971241
Kremlin: Russia Has Never Been A Source of Tension in Relations with US
"Russia has never been a source of tension and a prime source of tension. We have always said that Russia had been taking and will be taking those steps and measures that are necessary to ensure its security. We are set for a conversation and we believe that the pressing issues, which abound in our relationships, can be solved only through negotiations," the Russian presidential spokesman added, TASS reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden are scheduled to hold a conversation at 23:30 Moscow time on December 30. Russia and the United States are also due to hold negotiations on security guarantees in Geneva on January 10.

On December 17, Russia’s Foreign Ministry published drafts of an agreement with the United States on security guarantees and an agreement between Russia and the NATO member states on security measures. The drafts were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.
Related Stories
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has never attacked anyone first.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021