0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 20:57

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Blames US for Collapse of His Government

Story Code : 971243
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Blames US for Collapse of His Government
"It became an American issue, not an Afghan issue," Ghani said during an interview with the British state-controlled media, the BBC on Thursday.

"I was painted in total black… we were never given the opportunity to sit down with them (Taliban)," he added. "They erased us."

The government of Afghanistan rapidly collapsed on August 15 in the face of lightning advances by the Taliban amid the foreign withdrawal. On September 7, the Taliban announced the formation of a caretaker government in Afghanistan.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan since the group took over the country in mid-August.

Ghani said he fled Kabul due to his security team's incapability to defend him, stressing that he had no idea that he was going to leave the country.

"On the morning of that day, I had no inkling that by late afternoon I would be leaving," Ghani said. "[My] national security adviser and the chief of the President Protective Service (PPS) came and said the PPS has collapsed."

"If I take a stand, they will all be killed and they will not be capable of defending me," he added.

Ghani said he hoped to evacuate Kabul for the eastern province of Khost, but his national security adviser told him that the city had fallen, as had Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province.

"My instructions had been to prepare for departure to Khost… I did not know where we were going. Only after we had taken off did it become clear that we were leaving," he said.

Ghani fled Afghanistan for Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, before claiming political asylum in the United Arab Emirates. He has been bitterly criticized by former ministers for suddenly leaving the country as Taliban forces entered Kabul.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021