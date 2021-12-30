Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Blames US for Collapse of His Government

Islam Times - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the United States for the collapse of his government earlier this year, saying Washington sidelined him during the so-called peace talks with the Taliban.

"It became an American issue, not an Afghan issue," Ghani said during an interview with the British state-controlled media, the BBC on Thursday."I was painted in total black… we were never given the opportunity to sit down with them (Taliban)," he added. "They erased us."The government of Afghanistan rapidly collapsed on August 15 in the face of lightning advances by the Taliban amid the foreign withdrawal. On September 7, the Taliban announced the formation of a caretaker government in Afghanistan.No country has formally recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan since the group took over the country in mid-August.Ghani said he fled Kabul due to his security team's incapability to defend him, stressing that he had no idea that he was going to leave the country."On the morning of that day, I had no inkling that by late afternoon I would be leaving," Ghani said. "[My] national security adviser and the chief of the President Protective Service (PPS) came and said the PPS has collapsed.""If I take a stand, they will all be killed and they will not be capable of defending me," he added.Ghani said he hoped to evacuate Kabul for the eastern province of Khost, but his national security adviser told him that the city had fallen, as had Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar Province."My instructions had been to prepare for departure to Khost… I did not know where we were going. Only after we had taken off did it become clear that we were leaving," he said.Ghani fled Afghanistan for Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, before claiming political asylum in the United Arab Emirates. He has been bitterly criticized by former ministers for suddenly leaving the country as Taliban forces entered Kabul.