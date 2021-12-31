0
Friday 31 December 2021 - 06:28

Biden-Putin 50-Minute Phone Call Has No Breakthroughs

Story Code : 971280
Biden-Putin 50-Minute Phone Call Has No Breakthroughs
The US and Russian officials said Biden and Putin held a "serious and substantive" discussion.

A US official said that Biden, during the phone call conducted from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, laid out two paths for Putin as he continues to amass Russian troops on the border with Ukraine: one a diplomatic route toward de-escalation and one focused on deterrence using economic sanctions, enhanced US troop presence on NATO's eastern flank and increased assistance to Ukraine.

Which path is chosen "will depend on Russia's actions in the period ahead," the official said, saying there would be "serious costs and consequences" should Russia proceed with its regional aggression.

Putin's dire warning

Putin responded with a dire warning, a Kremlin aide said. He told Biden that introducing a new round of sanctions against Russia would amount to a "colossal mistake" that could lead to a complete breakdown of relations between the two countries.

"A lot of such mistakes have been made over the past 30 years," Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, "and it is advisable not to make such mistakes again."

The Biden-Putin talks come roughly two weeks before Americans and Russian diplomats are scheduled to meet in Geneva to discuss the ongoing crisis. In the lead-up to those discussions, Russia publicly offered a list of security concerns and demands it wants to be addressed, including a commitment that Ukraine never be allowed to join the NATO and that military equipment from the alliance not be positioned in its former Soviet states.

The United States has prepared its own list of concerns, a senior US administration official told reporters on Wednesday but isn't planning to release it publicly. Instead, Biden's advisers believe it will be more fruitful to keep the negotiations private.

The direct US-Russia talks will be followed by broader meetings between NATO and Russia, along with a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, where a slate of topics are up for discussion.
Related Stories
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Islam Times - The US President Biden will talk to President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday about the Ukrainian border crisis, White House officials said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021