Friday 31 December 2021 - 07:07

Any Aggression against Al-Aqsa to Cost Israel Dearly: PRC

The spokesman for the Palestinian Resistance Committees (PRC), Mohamed al-Barim, better known by the nom de guerre Abu Mujahid, said in an interview with the Palestinian Arabic-language Shehab news agency that the message of the war game for the Tel Aviv regime is that any damage to the occupied al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound will elicit a strong collective response from all Palestinian resistance factions.

He added that the drill also relayed the message that resistance fighters will not sit idly by, and will tirelessly seek freedom of all Palestinian prisoners being kept behind bars in Israeli jails and detention centers.

Palestinian resistance factions launched a joint military drill in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The factions said in a joint statement that the exercise was aimed at the exchange of expertise and enhancement of combat preparedness.

Sunday’s military training was the first between Palestinian factions since the 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Tel Aviv regime, during which the Israeli military killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories for months over Israel’s settlement activities and its planned eviction of Palestinian families from their ancestral homes.

Palestinian groups and activists have warned that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and its settler assaults in the occupied West Bank will lead to a new Intifada (uprising).

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says it will not remain silent in the face of Israel’s ever-growing aggression and settlement expansion across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement released on the 13th anniversary of the 2008-2009 war on Gaza, Hamas said to sit idly by was not permitted while Israel accelerated its Judaization campaign and settlement activities in occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

Hamas pledged to build up its defensive capabilities and military strength to confront Israel on multiple fronts.

“The option of comprehensive resistance, especially the armed struggle and the popular uprising against the occupation, is the optimal way to extract the usurped Palestinian rights, liberate the land, defend the Palestinian people and curb the Israeli aggression and crimes,” the statement read.

It also called on the international community to hold the regime accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian nation.
