US Hosts Virtual Meeting for Saudi, Zionist FMs

Islam Times - In yet one more step towards normalization, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attended a virtual meeting with Zionist counterpart Yair Lapid.

Two officials familiar with the matter confirmed to English-language online newspaper The Times of ‘Israel’ hat the meeting took place on December 21.

Both Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued statements afterward, but neither mentioned the presence of Farhan on the Zoom call.

The State Department said Blinken “met virtually with several foreign ministers and representatives of regional organizations,” but did not mention with whom he met.

However, Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang posted a screenshot of the virtual meeting on Twitter, which showed Prince Faisal and Lapid in attendance, along with a host of other diplomats.

Even though the Zionist occupation regime and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic relations, Riyadh has taken a number of steps in recent years toward normalizing relations with the ‘Israeli’ entity.

The virtual meeting of top diplomats from around the world was hosted by the US State Department.