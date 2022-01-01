Russia, Belarus to Develop Defense Cooperation Because of West’s Behavior: Lavrov

Islam Times - Russia and Belarus intend to develop defense cooperation in view of reluctance of the West to meet halfway, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

“Nevertheless, in view of non-readiness of the West to look for taking the middle path, the program (of coordinated foreign policy actions) contains provisions pertaining to coordination of interaction in military-political aspects and defense cooperation development,” he added.

The updated Military Doctrine of the Union State approved on November 4 will be an important helping hand in such activities, the top diplomat said.

“It fully caters for significant changes in the military-political situation in Eastern Europe that have occurred in recent years.”

“I would like to note that the activity of our foreign policy offices is aimed at searching for ways of settling any matters in a political-diplomatic way,” Lavrov told TASS in an interview.