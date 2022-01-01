0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 03:11

Russia, Belarus to Develop Defense Cooperation Because of West’s Behavior: Lavrov

Story Code : 971431
“I would like to note that the activity of our foreign policy offices is aimed at searching for ways of settling any matters in a political-diplomatic way,” Lavrov told TASS in an interview.
 
“Nevertheless, in view of non-readiness of the West to look for taking the middle path, the program (of coordinated foreign policy actions) contains provisions pertaining to coordination of interaction in military-political aspects and defense cooperation development,” he added.  
 
The updated Military Doctrine of the Union State approved on November 4 will be an important helping hand in such activities, the top diplomat said.
 
“It fully caters for significant changes in the military-political situation in Eastern Europe that have occurred in recent years.”
