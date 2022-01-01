0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 04:19

Russia Test-launches New Hypersonic Cruise Missiles from Frigate, Submarine: Report

Story Code : 971436
Russia Test-launches New Hypersonic Cruise Missiles from Frigate, Submarine: Report
Russia's Interfax news agency reported the development on Friday, citing sources from the country's northern fleet. "Admiral Gorshkov successfully conducted a series of tests of the hypersonic Zirkon missile, a total of about 10 launches," Interfax said, referring to the Russian frigate from which the missiles were launched.

"Severodvinsk, a Yasen class nuclear-power submarine, conducted two test firing of Zirkon missiles."

Last week, Russia had confirmed that the military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Zircon hypersonic missiles.

In recent years, Moscow has been touting the development of a new generation of weapons that would take the lead in any arms race with the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first revealed the development of the new hypersonic weapons in a state of the nation address in February 2019, saying the projectile would have a range of 1,000 km and a speed of 9 Mach, and would be able to hit targets both at sea and on land.

The testing of the missile began five years ago, with nearly a dozen launches completed by 2018.

In his address to the Russian parliament back then, Putin described the missile as one of the main strategic systems capable of reaching “almost any point in the world” and of evading the US-made missile shields.

Hypersonics can travel more than five times the speed of sound and maneuver in mid-flight, making them much harder to track and intercept than traditional projectiles.

The testing was conducted amid fresh confrontation between Russia and the West.
Related Stories
Secret Agents Infiltrated Govt. to Help Taliban Seize Power in Afghanistan: Report
Islam Times - Taliban’s secret operatives, embedded in governmental organizations, played a key role in helping the group lay siege to Kabul after ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021