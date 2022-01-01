Putin: Russia to Continue Support Syria in Combating Intl. Terrorism

Islam Times - Addressing the Syrian President in a message, Vladimir Putin stressed Russia’s continued support to Syria in combating international terrorism and in the field of finding a comprehensive political solution to problems.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a cable to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of Russia, congratulating him on the New Year, SANA reported.Al-Assad said in the cable,” I offer my warmest heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing the new year would bring progress and success to you and to your people and more prosperity to your country.”“We also hope that this year would bring more success to the distinguished relations binding Syria and Russia and to the bilateral cooperation that achieves outstanding progress and leaves positive impacts on the lives of the two peoples” the Syrian president added.Earlier, Russian President Putin sent a message of congratulation to President al-Assad, which was posted on the official website of the Russian Presidency, in which he expressed hope that the new year would enhance stability and security all over the entire Syrian territories.Putin stressed Russia’s continued support to Syria in combating international terrorism and in the field of finding a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in the country and in the reconstruction process.