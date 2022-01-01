0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 04:24

Putin: Russia to Continue Support Syria in Combating Intl. Terrorism

Story Code : 971437
Putin: Russia to Continue Support Syria in Combating Intl. Terrorism
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad sent a cable to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of Russia, congratulating him on the New Year, SANA reported.

Al-Assad said in the cable,” I offer my warmest heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing the new year would bring progress and success to you and to your people and more prosperity to your country.”

“We also hope that this year would bring more success to the distinguished relations binding Syria and Russia and to the bilateral cooperation that achieves outstanding progress and leaves positive impacts on the lives of the two peoples” the Syrian president added.

Earlier, Russian President Putin sent a message of congratulation to President al-Assad, which was posted on the official website of the Russian Presidency, in which he expressed hope that the new year would enhance stability and security all over the entire Syrian territories.

Putin stressed Russia’s continued support to Syria in combating international terrorism and in the field of finding a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in the country and in the reconstruction process.
Related Stories
Iran FM Spox: US Assassination of Soleimani Manifestation of State Terrorism
Islam Times - The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry says the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021