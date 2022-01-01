0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 04:26

Islamic Jihad Warns against Martyrdom of Hunger Striker: We’ll Consider It Assassination

Story Code : 971438
“If prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash is martyred, we will consider this a deliberate assassination by the Israeli enemy,” Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziad Nakhale threatened late Thursday.

“We will deal with this issue according to our commitment to any assassination attack,” Nakhale added, as quoted by Palestine Today.

Abu Hawash entered on Friday his 137th day of hunger strike, in protest against Israeli occupation’s administrative detention, which keeps Palestinian prisoners in jail without trial.

Palestinian media reported that Abu Hawash has been suffering during the hunger strike, with calls for his release over deterioration in his health.
