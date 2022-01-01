0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 05:13

Perpetrators Behind Martyrdom of 2 IRGC Forces Killed in Southeastern Iran


The infamous villain Mehrab Shahbakhsh and two of his accomplices who were behind the martyrdom of two IRGC forces in Sistan-and-Balouchestan were identified and killed by IRGC forces in exchange of fire during a chase and hunt operation.

The IRGC Ground Force announced in a statement on Sunday that two of tis members had been martyred in clashes with armed outlaws in Zahedan City, the provincial capital of Sistan-and-Balouchestan province in Southeastern Iran on Saturday night.

"Mehran Shourizadeh and Mohsen Kaykhaa'i lost their lives on duty the night before in the Southeastern city of Zahedan, the statement said on Sunday. 

 
