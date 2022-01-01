Ukraine, France Hold Joint Military Drill in Black Sea

Islam Times - In the midst of tensions with Russia, Ukraine and France held a joint exercise in the Black Sea.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Ukrainian Navy Forces said France’s Aquitaine-class frigate Auvergne that entered the Black Sea on December 13, joined Ukraine’s landing ship Yuriy Olefirenko for a training focused on ‘improving the interoperability and coherence of their naval crews’.Ukrainian and French sources claimed that the purpose of the exercise was to protect the security of the Black Sea and to promote joint operations between the two countries in accordance with NATO standards.The Black Sea is the main arena of confrontation between Russia and the West.NATO's naval units are constantly patrolling the Black Sea, holding annual exercises off the coasts of Georgia and Ukraine in which Russia is considered the ultimate enemy.