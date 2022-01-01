0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 05:14

Ukraine, France Hold Joint Military Drill in Black Sea

Ukraine, France Hold Joint Military Drill in Black Sea
In a press release issued on Thursday, Ukrainian Navy Forces said  France’s Aquitaine-class frigate Auvergne that entered the Black Sea on December 13, joined Ukraine’s landing ship Yuriy Olefirenko for a training focused on ‘improving the interoperability and coherence of their naval crews’.

Ukrainian and French sources claimed that the purpose of the exercise was to protect the security of the Black Sea and to promote joint operations between the two countries in accordance with NATO standards.

The Black Sea is the main arena of confrontation between Russia and the West.

NATO's naval units are constantly patrolling the Black Sea, holding annual exercises off the coasts of Georgia and Ukraine in which Russia is considered the ultimate enemy. 
Related Stories
Ukraine Says Regularly Contacts US to Coordinate Moves
Islam Times - The government of Ukraine maintains regular contact with the US to coordinate their moves, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrei Yermak stated.
