0
Saturday 1 January 2022 - 12:23

Bahrain Names First Ambassador to Syria in Over a Decade

Story Code : 971497
Bahrain Names First Ambassador to Syria in Over a Decade
The decree by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa came as more Arab countries are improving relations with Damascus nearly 11 years since the outbreak of the war on Syria that has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians and destroyed large parts of the country.

Early in the conflict, Arab states like Saudi Arabia and Qatar rushed to back fighters battling the Syrian Army Forces. Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League in 2011. Arab countries further sanctioned Damascus.

In recent years, however, the Syrian army has won a series of key military victories.

The Bahrain News Agency said the king appointed Waheed Mubarak Sayyar as the kingdom's "ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Syria." The embassy of Bahrain was reopened in Damascus in 2018.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021