0
Sunday 2 January 2022 - 02:50

‘Israel’, US Sign $2 Billion Deal for 12 Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft

Story Code : 971569
‘Israel’, US Sign $2 Billion Deal for 12 Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft
The US War Department’s Procurement Delegation signed the letters of acceptance [LOAs] with the Tel Aviv occupation regime on Thursday evening to replace the Zionist Air Force’s CH-53 Yasur heavy-lift helicopters and Ra’am [Boeing 707] tanker aircraft that are required for long-range missions.

War Minister Benny Gantz claimed that these procurement agreements are significant milestones in the Zionist military buildup processes.

“We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our Air Force to face future challenges both near and far,” he added.

The deal regarding the helicopters is estimated at USD $2 billion with the first expected to arrive in the occupied territories throughout 2026 and the option to procure an additional six helicopters. The agreement was signed with the US Navy by the head of the War Ministry Mission to the US Brig.-Gen. [ret.] Michel Ben Baruch.
Related Stories
‘Israel’ Muslim World’s Number One Enemy: Tehran
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly denounced the United Arab Emirates' recent hosting of the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021