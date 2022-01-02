Iranian Diplomat: It Is A Mistake to Trust US

Islam Times - A ranking diplomat at the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that nobody, even the Taliban, should make the dire mistake of trusting the United States.

In a post on his Twitter account, director general of the South Asia department at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hit back at the US’ former special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, for his recent comments that former Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani should have asked the US for help.The Iranian diplomat, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, said what Khalilzad was doing in Afghanistan had nothing to do with the peace process, but was part of efforts for a regime change.He said Ashraf Ghani realized the destructive role of the US when it was too late. “With his escape (from Afghanistan), Ghani ruined Khalilzad’s scenario, knowingly or unknowingly.”Mousavi said the real cause of any corruption attributed to Ghani was the US.“It is absolute mistake to trust the US, even the Taliban trusting the US,” the Iranian diplomat warned.Afghanistan’s former president said on Thursday that he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in the works for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former US officials.Ghani said that an adviser gave him just minutes to decide to abandon the capital, Kabul. He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions in stolen money.