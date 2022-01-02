0
Sunday 2 January 2022 - 04:12

‘Great Prophet 17’ Drills Message Received by Israeli Regime

Story Code : 971581
Speaking to reporters on Saturday,  Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif said that ‘Great Prophet 17’ drills was a warning to the Israeli regime.

The IRGC’s different air, naval and ground forces participated in the ‘Great Prophet 17’ drills, which lasted for five days ending on December 25th over an area covering three provinces in south Iran.

General Sharif said that the Israeli regime received the message of Great Prophet 17 drills.

The IRGC spokesman said that the massive military exercise was a show of might to the increasing rhetoric by the Israeli regime.

He further noted that the drills put an end to the rhetorics and wishful dreams of the Israeli regime and the other enemies.
