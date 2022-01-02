0
Sunday 2 January 2022 - 04:52

Taiwanese Leader Sends Warning to Beijing in New Year’s Speech

Story Code : 971588
Taiwanese Leader Sends Warning to Beijing in New Year’s Speech
“Taiwan’s consistent position has been that we will neither bow to pressure nor act rashly when we have support,” Tsai said in a New Year’s speech streamed on Saturday, RT reported.

“We want to remind the Beijing authorities that they should not misjudge the situation, and that they should stop the spread of military adventurism within their ranks,” she added.

Beijing claims Taiwan, a self-proclaimed independent island country with close ties to the US, as its own territory. The issue of Taiwan remained at the center of wider US-Chinese tensions throughout 2021.

“The use of military means is absolutely not an option for resolving the differences between our two sides,” Tsai said, adding that tensions in the Taiwan Strait region can be only resolved peacefully.

She stressed that defending Taiwan’s “territorial sovereignty and national security” will continue to be her government’s priority in 2022.

Last year, Taiwan accused Beijing of repeatedly flying jet fighters and bombers close to its borders. Beijing decried Washington’s arms deals with Taiwan and promised a crackdown on Taiwanese politicians that it considers “secessionist".

In his own New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping noted “the complete reunification of our motherland is an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait".
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
Missile Strike on Syrian Port Once Again Exposed Israel’s True Face: Lebanon
30 December 2021
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
29 December 2021
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021