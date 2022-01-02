Leader of Iraq's KSDP Denounces West's Full Support for ISIS

Islam Times - In an interview with Sahar World Network in Erbil, the leader of the Iraqi Kurdistan Social Democratic Party (KSDP) denounced the West for its full support for ISIS.

Mohammad Haji Mahmoud said: "It took 14 years for Baghdad to sell oil after the fall of the Ba'athist regime in Iraq. The Iraqi Kurdistan regional government was able to sell oil after 12 years, but ISIS, with the US and European support, immediately after the invasion of Iraqi cities could sell the oil to Turkey and other countries."He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran had realized the possibility of ISIS advancing on Mosul and its danger to the people of the Kurdistan Region, and Iranian forces arrived to help Iraqi Kurdistan.""The Islamic Republic of Iran, Lt. General Haj Ghasem Soleimani and his comrades, several of whom were martyred in the city of Makhmour, were the first and only ones to rush to help the Iraqi Kurdistan region and avert the threat of ISIS crimes," the KSDP leader stated.Haji Mahmoud went on to say, "I hope everyone is just as compassionate and devoted as Haj Ghasem Soleimani for his country, for his nation, for his homeland, and his compatriots."He concluded, "In 2014, the United States and its allies such as Germany, France, and Italy provided ISIS with state-of-the-art military equipment, while its armed forces were part of ISIS."