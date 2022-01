Islam Times - People in different parts of Iran, particularly in the hometown of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, have made plans to commemorate the second anniversary of the US assassination of the legendary anti-terror commander.

On Saturday, thousands of young Iranian women gathered in Tehran for a ceremony, dubbed "the Daughters of Haj Qassem."It took place at the 12000-seat arena of Azadi Stadium, with the participants renewing their allegiance to the ideals of the martyred commander.