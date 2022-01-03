0
Monday 3 January 2022 - 02:25

Saudi Launched 7100 Air Raids on Yemeni Civilians in 2021: General Sarea

General Sarea stressed that the aggression forces launched 7100 air raids which targeted several areas, claimed civilians, and destroying the infrastructure as well as property of citizens.

“Our forces thwarted 223 offensive attempts and foiled 166 infiltration trials,” he said

Brigadier-General Sarea confirmed that the Armed Forces responded to the US-Saudi military escalation by carrying out 194 qualitative defensive operations and 382 retaliatory operations.

“The Army and the Popular Committees liberated vast areas estimated at 12,000 kilometers in Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Baidha, Al-Hodeidah and Shabwa governorates.”

Brigadier General Sarea indicated that the Air Defense Forces repelled 1,025 US-Saudi warplanes and shot down 22 others.

General Sarea also recorded 440 rocketry attacks and 4,497 aerial operations against the Saudi-led aggression forces.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.
