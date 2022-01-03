General Suleimani: Bin Salman Offered President Assad Immediate Eradication of ISIL If Syria Cuts Off Ties with Iran

Islam Times - On the second anniversary of his martyrdom, a large number of General Qassem Suleimani’s feats and stances can be highlighted. Among his most important speeches was that which tackled the Saudi role in protecting ISIL.

Underscoring the Saudi involvement in establishing, funding and supporting the terrorist group, Generaql Suleimani, the former head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, narrated that the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman offered President Bashar Assad eradicating ISIL if Syria had cut off ties with Iran.General Suleimani indicated that KSA demanded a Russian mediation in this regard, adding that Bin Salman attended a meeting with a Syrian envoy and asked about President Assad’s conditions exclusively.Martyr Suleimani added that when the Syrian envoy asked the Saudi help in ISIL fight, Bin Salman answered boastfully that KSA can eradicate the terroirist group in 24 hours if Damascus had cut off ties with Tehran.It is worth noting that General Suleimani visited Moscow to discuss with President Vladimir Putin the importance of the Russian military intervention against the terrorist in Syria. Eventually, the Russian aerial intervention in Syria started in September, 2015.On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack claimed the two martyrs Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the former deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi Committee, after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.