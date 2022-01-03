Ammar al-Hakim: Martyrs Gen. Soleimani, al-Muhandis Foiled Terrorists' Plots

Islam Times - Stressing key role of martyrs Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the fight against terrorism, Leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement said that martyred commanders thwarted sinister plots of terrorists.

Speaking Sunday on the occasion of 2nd anniversary of martyrdom of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Ammar al-Hakim stressed that martyrs Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis immortalized their name and memory among Iraqi people and freedom-seeking nations in the world.“On the second painful anniversary of martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, we commemorate their good memories who immortalized their glorious names among Iraqi people and freedom-seeking nations of the world in countering terrorism and foiling the sinister plots of terrorist groups.”This is while that thousands of Iraqi people convened at the martyrdom site of martyrs of Resistance Movement Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Sunday evening near Baghdad International Airport to pay tribute to the martyred commanders of Resistance Movement.Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others were assassinated by US terrorist forces at Baghdad Intl. Airport on Jan. 03, 2020.