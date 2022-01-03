Two Killed as Sudan Security Forces Clash with Anti-Coup Demonstrators

Islam Times - Two protesters have been killed and many others injured as Sudanese security forces clashed with anti-coup demonstrators in the capital Khartoum and other major cities.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said on Sunday that the new fatalities brought to 56 the overall death toll in protests since the coup was staged on Oct. 25.According to Reuters, the committee added that the first man was in his twenties and died of injuries to the head in the capital, Khartoum, while the second man died of gunshots to the chest in Omdurman.Sunday rallies marked the 12th round of major protests since the coup.Security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators in Khartoum as protesters marched towards the presidential palace.As with previous demonstrations, the authorities erected roadblocks, with shipping containers blocking Nile River bridges between the capital and outlying areas. All bridges directly connecting to Khartoum were also closed.Internet, cell phones and mobile services appeared to be disrupted since Sunday morning ahead of planned protests against military rule, the first of the new year, and security forces were perched on armored vehicles with heavy machine guns watching passers-by.Activists use the internet for organizing demonstrations and broadcasting live footage of the rallies. Some people managed to post images on social media showing protests in several other cities, including Ad-Damazin and Port Sudan.More than two years ago, massive anti-government demonstrations hit Sudan, mostly over economy. The protesters, youths for a large part, demanded the resignation of then President Omar al-Bashir.