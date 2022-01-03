Five Yemeni Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Coalition Air Strikes

Islam Times - The latest air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen killed five civilians in Sana’a and Shabwah.

Three of the fatalities were caused on Sunday after the coalition’s warplanes struck the Ma'ain District in the west-central province of Sana’a, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported.Reacting to the atrocity, Yemen’s Endowment Organization said the coalition had “destroyed hundreds of mosques” across Yemen over the past years.“Continuation of the coalition’s attacks against Yemen’s historical and ancient structures reveals its hatred towards the Yemeni people as well as their history and civilization,” the organization added.The body called on the international community and the United Nations to act on its duty to stop the invaders’ aggression and bullying.Also on Sunday, two more civilians were killed after the coalition targeted a gas station in the Bihan District of the south-central province of Shabwah.Leading several of its allies, the kingdom launched a war against the Arab world’s already poorest nation in March 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power in Yemen to the country’s former Riyadh-allied officials.Last month, a United Nations Development Program report said the war would have claimed 377,000 lives by the end of 2021 through both direct and indirect impacts.