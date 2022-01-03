‘Israeli’ Websites Hacked On Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ Jerusalem Post newspaper and the Twitter account of ‘Israeli’ Maarive Newspaper, @MaarivOnline had been hacked on the second martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Instead of displaying a main news page, the hacked pages showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian General, martyr Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike while on an official visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad on January 3rd, 2020.The illustration showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Soleimani used to wear.The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.