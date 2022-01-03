Daughters of Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Vow Revenge, Expulsion of American Forces

Islam Times - A ceremony was held at Baghdad International Airport on Sunday to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of former Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force Commander, Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In speeches during the event, the daughter of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Zeinab, said the grief over the loss of her father and his comrades is going to be replaced by delight at the expulsion of American forces from Iraq and all other regional countries.Hailing Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as the hero of the Iraqi nation that devoted his life to the fight against the enemies of Iraq, Zeinab Soleimani said the strong bonds between Gen. Soleimani and al-Muhandis reflected the brotherly, cordial and historical unity between Iran and Iraq.She said that the inseparable unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations has huge advantages for the Muslim states and the resistance frontShe also warned that “harsh revenge” will haunt the enemies who have the blood of General Soleimani and his comrades on their hands.For her part, the daughter of martyr Abu Mahdi, Manar al-Muhandis, also vowed revenge for the two martyrs and their companions.“We will avenge your blood and the blood of your brother, and your companions,” Manar addressed her father.“We will take revenge from the Saudi rulers… We will hold the Americans accountable, and won’t remain silent towards the US acts.”General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by ex-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.