0
Monday 3 January 2022 - 10:43

Daughters of Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Vow Revenge, Expulsion of American Forces

Story Code : 971814
Daughters of Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Vow Revenge, Expulsion of American Forces
In speeches during the event, the daughter of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, Zeinab, said the grief over the loss of her father and his comrades is going to be replaced by delight at the expulsion of American forces from Iraq and all other regional countries.

Hailing Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as the hero of the Iraqi nation that devoted his life to the fight against the enemies of Iraq, Zeinab Soleimani said the strong bonds between Gen. Soleimani and al-Muhandis reflected the brotherly, cordial and historical unity between Iran and Iraq.

She said that the inseparable unity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations has huge advantages for the Muslim states and the resistance front

She also warned that “harsh revenge” will haunt the enemies who have the blood of General Soleimani and his comrades on their hands.

For her part, the daughter of martyr Abu Mahdi, Manar al-Muhandis, also vowed revenge for the two martyrs and their companions.

“We will avenge your blood and the blood of your brother, and your companions,” Manar addressed her father.

“We will take revenge from the Saudi rulers… We will hold the Americans accountable, and won’t remain silent towards the US acts.”

General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by ex-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Related Stories
The Martyr of Quds' Inspirational Stories - Part 5
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
Yemeni Army Liberates 1,200 Square Kms of Land in Desert Dawn Operation amid Major Military Gains
30 December 2021