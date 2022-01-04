Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport
Story Code : 971922
According to reports, a counter-missile system “engaged them and they were shot down. No casualties were reported.”
The operation on the Iraqi military base came as the world marks the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Earlier in the day, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and “Israel” to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani.