0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 05:17

Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport

Story Code : 971922
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base near Baghdad Airport
According to reports, a counter-missile system “engaged them and they were shot down. No casualties were reported.”

The operation on the Iraqi military base came as the world marks the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called on the Security Council to bring the United States and “Israel” to justice for the murder of General Qasem Soleimani.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021