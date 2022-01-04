0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 05:22

Report Shows Massive Gain of Contractors in Afghan War

Story Code : 971924
Report Shows Massive Gain of Contractors in Afghan War
The WSJ said the military outsourcing meant the US Department of Defense spent 14 trillion dollars for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that began after September 11, 2001. 

“A California businessman running a bar in Kyrgyzstan started a fuel business that brought in billions in revenue. A young Afghan translator transformed a deal to provide forces with bed sheets into a business empire including a TV station and a domestic airline,” the report added.  

“Two Army National Guardsmen from Ohio started a small business providing the military with Afghan interpreters that grew to become one of the army’s top contractors. It collected nearly $4 billion in federal contracts, according to publicly available records,” it continued. 

The reports also showed major instances of embezzlement. According to the report, the Defense Department spent six million dollars on a project which was aimed to import nine Italian goats to fuel the Afghan cashmere market but the project “never reached scale".

Political analysts stated the US defeat in Afghanistan was due to the war becoming a business.

“One of the main things that caused the collapse of the Afghan government and the US defeat in Afghanistan was the war becoming a business in Afghanistan,” underlined Muqadam Ameen, a political analyst.  

“The corruption existed at a high-level, even the salaries of the (Afghan) security forces were being embezzled,” underscored Sadeq Hameedzui.  

The report also quoted some US military officials who said that outsourcing to contractors was essential for operations.  

When fighting a war with an all-volunteer military smaller than in past conflicts, and without a draft, “you have to outsource so much to contractors to do your operations”, stated Christopher Miller, acting Defense Secretary of the Donald Trump administration as quoted by the WSJ. 

“Dedicated support offered by many thousands of contractors to US military missions in Afghanistan served many important roles to include freeing up uniformed forces for vital war fighting efforts,” Rob Lodewick, a Pentagon Spokesman told the WSJ. 

The Islamic Emirate reacted to the report and announced that despite pouring a large amount of money into Afghanistan, the country has not been rebuilt.  

“A lot of money was injected into Afghanistan but was not used for development. The former government was very weak,” noted Inamullah Samangani, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.  

The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction in a survey found that only 15 percent of the 7.8 billion dollars which was earmarked for development projects was spent.  

The WSJ reported that “one-third to half of” 14 trillion dollars of the cost of war in Afghanistan and Iran “went to contractors”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021