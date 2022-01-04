0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 06:04

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky: Gen. Soleimani Strategies Foiled Enemies Plots in Iraq, Syria

Story Code : 971937
Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky: Gen. Soleimani Strategies Foiled Enemies Plots in Iraq, Syria
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky issued a message on the occasion of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In his message, Zakzaky described General Soleimani as a strategist who foiled all plots of the enemies in Iraq and Syria, saying that the enemies assassinated someone who spent his whole life in the fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

"We will always remember General Soleimani's fights against terrorism and his efforts to bring peace", he also said, adding that the martyrdom of General Soleimani has awakened many nations.
Related Stories
New Video Shows General Suleimani & Hajj Al-Muhandis in Iraq’s, Syria’s Battlefields
Islam Times - Iraq’s Al-Itijah TV Channel has published a video which shows the two martyrs General Qassem Suleimani, IRGC’s Quds Force Chief and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021