Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 06:06

128 US Vehicles Carrying Syrian Stolen Oil Leave Hasaka

A convoy which consists of 128 vehicles including 60 refrigerated tankers and oil tankers, and 60 carriers with tanks and varied military equipment on board, along with 8 armored vehicles left Hasaka countryside through al-Walid illegitimate crossing heading for northern Iraq, SANA reported.

The US occupation deploys its forces to the areas of the oil fields in the Syrian al-Jazeera region to plunder the oil along with the basic agricultural crops in order to fund the QSD militia and the other terrorist organizations affiliated to it and to deprive the Syrian people of their country’s resources in conjunction with continuing the unjust siege which it imposes on the region along with its allies and tools.
