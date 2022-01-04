0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 06:10

Trump, Pompeo Must Be Tried for General Suleimani Assassination

Story Code : 971943
Trump, Pompeo Must Be Tried for General Suleimani Assassination
President Ebrahim Raisi made the comments at a massive gathering at Tehran Grand Mussalah held to commemorate the martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Suleimani on Monday afternoon.

The president said that the top Iranian commander General Suleimani was a school of thought that was in continuation of the school of late Imam Khomeini and current Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

“His school will not die out with assassination and missiles because a school will remain forever,” Raisi underscored.

Suleimani was not a man of compromise but was a man of resistance, the president noted, adding that Martyr Suleimani should not be seen only as a top military commander.

Raisi went on to say that Gen. Suleimani had the expertise in winning hearts and left behind a culture of resistance.

Raisi said that the former IRGC Quds Force commander could conquer hearts better than lands.

Iranian President said that the Ex-president of the United States and also former Secretary of State must stand trial for the crime of assassinating General Suleimani.

He addressed the Americans, saying that General Suleimani was officially invited by the Iraqi prime minister before he was assassinated.

He added that the Americans violated Iraq’s sovereignty.

“You [the Americans] not only violated Iraq’s sovereignty, but you also assassinated a nation, not just an individual,” Raisi said.

“The aggressor, murderer, and the key criminal, namely the former US president must be tried for the heinous crime of assassinating General Suleimani,” President Raisi said.

The president went on to tell the American statesmen that if the perpetrators behind the heinous crime do not stand trial, the Islamic Ummah will avenge his martyrdom.
Related Stories
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Islam Times - Donald Trump could theoretically face up to 20 years in prison if the select committee investigating the Capitol attack charges him with obstruction of Congress and issues ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
Zionist PM Appoints New Head of ‘Israeli’ Atomic Energy Commission
30 December 2021
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
Biden and Putin to Discuss Ukraine
30 December 2021