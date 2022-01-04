0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 11:52

Haitian PM Survives “Assassination Attempt”

Story Code : 971979
Haitian PM Survives “Assassination Attempt”
Henry's office said on Monday that "bandits and terrorists" had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church in the northern city of Gonaives where the ceremony marking the 218th anniversary of independence was taking place.

Video footage broadcast on social media showed Henry and his entourage scrambling toward their vehicles as an armed group began shooting outside the cathedral in Gonaives.

Haitian media pointed to possible gang involvement in the shooting, which they said killed one person and injured two more.

Gangs' hold on parts of Haiti has strengthened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

Police, who called Saturday's attack the work of "armed groups," were unable to immediately confirm casualties. Prior to the incident, a local gang boss had made threats against Henry in local media.

The prime minister's office said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects who fired on Henry's convoy.

The attack has renewed concerns about the safety of officials in Haiti since Moise's assassination.

Henry, whose administration is facing mounting challenges to its legitimacy, was sworn in as prime minister barely two weeks after Moise's killing at the hands of suspected mercenaries. The country has yet to set a date to elect Moise's successor.
Comment


Featured Stories
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022