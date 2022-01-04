0
Tuesday 4 January 2022 - 20:37

‘Israeli’ Air Force Chief Grounds Fleet As Helicopter Crash At Sea Kills Two

Story Code : 972072
‘Israeli’ Air Force Chief Grounds Fleet As Helicopter Crash At Sea Kills Two
Norkin also halted all training flights and formed an investigative commission, led by a colonel, to look into the cause of the crash, the Zionist military said.

The fleet will be grounded until further notice, the military added.

The two killed crew members were later named as Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani and Maj. Chen Fogel.

The occupation regime’s military has had problems with other helicopters in recent years and there have been other deadly accidents.

In 2020, it grounded its fleet of Black Hawk helicopters for all non-operational flights after they suffered a number of malfunctions, including a technical failure in mid-air while transporting military chief of staff Aviv Kohavi.

In 2019 and 2020, the military’s aging Yasur heavy transport helicopters had a series of malfunctions. The fleet was grounded for a month after a defect caused one of the aircraft to catch fire mid-flight and make an emergency crash landing.

In 2017, an Apache attack helicopter crashed, killing its pilot and seriously injuring its co-pilot. The military had grounded its Apache fleet earlier that year due to problems unrelated to the crash.

In 2010, a Yasur helicopter crashed during a joint exercise of the ‘Israeli’ Air Force and Romanian Air Force, killing the five people on board. That crash was found to have apparently been caused by human error.

In 1997, two Yasur helicopters collided in the air while en route to locations in the entity’s then so-called security zone along the southern Lebanese border. Seventy-three soldiers were killed in the Zionist occupation regime’s most devastating air disaster.
Comment


Featured Stories
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History
1 January 2022
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
Several Dead in Stampede at Religious Shrine in Kashmir
1 January 2022
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
“Israel’s” Lapid: We May Attack Iran without Informing the US!
1 January 2022
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
Model of US Embassy in Iraq Burned Ahead of Gen. Soleimani Assassination Anniversary
1 January 2022