Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 06:02

Armed Drones Attack Base Housing US Occupation Forces in Iraq for Second One in Two Days

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), reported that a squadron of fixed-wing kamikaze drones struck missile launchers and other targets inside Ain al-Asad Air Base, located about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of the capital Baghdad, early on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Security Media Cell, affiliated with the Iraqi prime minister’s office, said two explosive-laden drones were engaged and shot down.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, which is the second such incident in 24 hours targeting US occupation forces in Iraq.

Also, there has been no immediate report of casualties so far.

On Monday, two combat drones struck the Victory base at Baghdad International Airport.

An Iraqi security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Iraq’s Arabic-language al-Sumaria television network that a counter-rocket, artillery and mortar, or (C-RAM), system engaged and shot down the fixed-wing armed drones.
