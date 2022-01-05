Iran, P4+1 Continue Sanctions Removal Talks in Vienna

Islam Times - Iran and the remaining signatories to the 2015 deal are continuing their diplomatic efforts in the Austrian capital of Vienna aimed at securing a removal of the United States sanctions on Tehran and reviving the agreement that was abandoned by Washington.

Lead negotiators of Iran and the five parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held bilateral meetings on the second leg of the eighth round of the Vienna negotiations.The Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in a tweet that he met with Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani on Tuesday.“We discussed the main unresolved issues which need to be settled in the course of the #ViennaTalks,” the senior Russian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account.In another tweet, Ulyanov said in talks with Enrique Mora, the European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief and head of the JCPOA Joint Commission, they “exchanged views on the current state of affairs and possible way ahead.”