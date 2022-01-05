0
Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 07:59

US Base in Syria Al Omar Oil Field Comes under Rocket Attacks

News sources on Wednesday reported that a US base located at the Al-Omar oil field on the Syrian-Iraqi border has been targeted.

Local Syrian sources said that the attack took place at around 7 am. 

Meanwhile, Sabereen News reported that the base was attacked by rockets.

No further details have come out of the attack yet.

However, some local sources reported that four rockets were fired at the US base.

The attack came as news sources reported rocket attacks on the US base at the Omar oil field yesterday evening.

Local news sources also reported drone attacks on Tuesday morning on the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in the west of the country.
