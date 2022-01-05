0
Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 08:01

Erdogan: Opposition Will Face Crushing Response

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was speaking at a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara on Tuesday, voiced dissatisfaction with the growing criticism of his government from opposition parties in the wake of an economic crisis in the country.

Erdogan accused the opposition parties of being in touch with people only in the run-up to elections to get their votes and then forgetting them, while praising his party for always being in close contact with the people, listening to their problems, and finding solutions.

“They are saying they will take to the streets. Didn’t you see [what happened] on July 15? No matter where you go, just as this nation taught a lesson to the coup plotters on July 15, we will do the same to you,” said Erdogan.

“As the Public Alliance, we will chase you down wherever you go,” he said, adding that they know very well how to speak to people who don’t understand the “language of the heart.”

The Turkish president has been unsettled by the opposition parties, who are demanding he calls early elections due to the historic depreciation of the Turkish lira and a record level of inflation.

Over the past several years, Turkey has been suffering from backsliding in its economy, with high inflation and unemployment as well as a poor human rights record. Erdogan is criticized for mishandling the economy, emptying the state’s coffers, and establishing one-man rule in the country where dissent is suppressed, and opponents are jailed on politically motivated charges.

Critics say the diminishing support for Erdogan’s government has reinvigorated the opposition, giving it the initiative to lead the political debate rather than reacting to Erdogan’s maneuvers as they once did.
