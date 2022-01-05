Saudi-led Coalition Kills Five People, Injures Two Children in Massive Raids across Yemen

Islam Times - Five more Yemeni people have been martyred and two children injured when coalition warplanes launched massive raids targeting several areas across the impoverished country.

On Wednesday morning, the Saudi-led military coalition continued its bombardment of Yemen, targeting residential neighborhoods in the capital, Sana’a.According to Yemen’s al-Masirah news website, the aggressors launched two airstrikes against September 21 Park, northwest of the capital, while a third raid hit the Dhabwa area in the Sanhan district of Sana’a Province.A day earlier, Saudi forces carried out over 30 airstrikes on Shabwah and Ma’rib Provinces, martyring at least five people in the Baihan area of Shabwah.Medical sources reported that the strike hit a passenger bus at Baihan Junction in Shabwah Province, Yemen Press Agency reported.Security sources said earlier that coalition warplanes attacked Shabwah province with some 20 raids, in particular the Osaylan district, less than 24 hours after the same district was hit with 50 air raids.Two children were also injured in Sa’ada Province on Tuesday after the explosion of a bomb left behind by the coalition’s warplanes.The children, Saleh and Maram, were injured in Dhahyan town, Majzar district and were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, a local source said.The relentless bombardment of Yemeni provinces came after Yemen’s naval forces seized an intruding United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel carrying a large amount of military equipment, including armored vehicles and weapons, to be used against the Yemeni people.