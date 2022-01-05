0
Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 09:28

Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere

Story Code : 972153
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
“We can expel you from the country and reach you wherever you are present in Iraq,” Asa’ib Secretary General Qais Khazaali said on Tuesday.

He further added: “The Iraqi Constitution forbids the stay of foreign forces and those who allow their presence in Iraq with the support of the government will be held accountable.”

American occupation troops were required to leave Iraq under a resolution passed by the Arab country’s parliament on January 5, 2020.

It was approved two days after the US assassinated Iran’s anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] or Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that although the mission of US forces shifted from combat to advise and assist two weeks ago, yet the personnel advising and assisting Iraqi forces are at risk.

"So clearly, our men and women remain in harm's way. And we have to take that threat very seriously. We always have the right of self-defense," he added.

Earlier this week, Khazali stressed that the best revenge for the blood of General Soleimani and Muhandis was the continuation of their path and the liberation of all Iraqi soil.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022