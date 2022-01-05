0
Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 09:30

Kazakh President Accepts Government’s Resignation

Story Code : 972154
Kazakh President Accepts Government’s Resignation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government after a wave of protests swept the nation amid outrage regarding the rising cost of liquified petroleum gas, Sputnik reported. 

The document marks the resignation effective immediately but instructs members of the government to continue to fulfill their duties until the approval of a new cabinet. First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was appointed to serve as acting prime minister in the interim.

The decree further noted that Krymbek Kusherbayev was removed from his station as the state secretary, with Yerlan Karin being bumped up to the seat by a separate announcement. Additionally Murat Nurtleu was tapped to serve as the first deputy head of the National Security Committee.

Since February 25, 2019, the government of Kazakhstan was led by Askar Mamin.

The drastic changes came hours after Tokayev declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew in Almaty and the Mangystau Province after mass protests against increased gas prices. The state of emergency is expected to remain in place until January 19.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
Iran Asks UN General Assembly to Condemn US Assassination of Anti-Terror Commander
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
Haj Qassem Was the Victor in the Fields of Islamic Unity
2 January 2022
Imam Khomeini
Imam Khomeini's Thoughts Were Crystallized in the Style of Martyr Soleimani
2 January 2022
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
Haj Qassem Soleimani Did Not Limit his Work and Jihad to Islamic Groups
2 January 2022