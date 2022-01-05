Zionist Intel Chief Says Restored Iran Nuke Deal Better Than Talks Failing: Report

Citing two unnamed ministers who took part in the meeting this week, the Walla news site reported Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement would provide greater certainty about the limitations on Iran’s atomic activities than if talks between Iran and world powers fall apart.
He also reportedly said a revival of the accord would give ‘Israel’ more time to prepare for various scenarios of escalating tensions with Iran, and that ‘Israel’ would be in a better position to gear up for such possibilities.
The news site said the ‘Israeli’ military refused to comment.