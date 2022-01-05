Zionist Intel Chief Says Restored Iran Nuke Deal Better Than Talks Failing: Report

Islam Times - The head of the Zionist entity’s Military Intelligence reportedly told the high-level security cabinet that it would be better for the ‘Israeli’ entity if a deal is reached to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, appearing to break with the government’s position that the failure of talks is preferable to anything but a significantly bolstered pact.

Citing two unnamed ministers who took part in the meeting this week, the Walla news site reported Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva said restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement would provide greater certainty about the limitations on Iran’s atomic activities than if talks between Iran and world powers fall apart.He also reportedly said a revival of the accord would give ‘Israel’ more time to prepare for various scenarios of escalating tensions with Iran, and that ‘Israel’ would be in a better position to gear up for such possibilities.The news site said the ‘Israeli’ military refused to comment.