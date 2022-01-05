0
Wednesday 5 January 2022 - 23:46

Taiwan Air Force Stages Drill amid Tensions with China

Story Code : 972246
Taiwan Air Force Stages Drill amid Tensions with China
The exercises were carried out at a base in the southern city of Chiayi on Wednesday, where Taiwanese jets took off into the sky as part of a three-day drill to show off the self-governed island's military prowess ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of this month.

Flight crews rushed to ready aircraft as an alarm sounded before takeoff at the base, home to US-made F-16 fighter jets, which frequently scrambles jets to intercept Chinese planes.

Major Yen Hsiang-sheng told reporters that with the very high frequency of Chinese planes entering Taipei's self-designated air defense identification zone (ADIZ), "pilots from our wing are very experienced and have dealt with almost all types of their aircraft."

The latest development comes as tensions among Chinese Taipei, China, and the United States have been at their highest in decades.

China has been flying fighter jets close to Chinese Taipei while the US has reportedly had troops deployed in the territory for the past year for alleged training purposes.

China flew 150 planes over Taipei's self-designated air defense identification zone in the first five days of October. Taipei's defense ministry described the show of force as an "incursion."

Last month, President Joe Biden said the US would come to Taipei's aid if it were to come under attack from China, claiming it had a commitment to defend the self-ruled island. China blasted the statement, accusing Washington of meddling in Chinese internal affairs.

China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the "One China" policy, almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty. The US, too, recognizes Chinese sovereignty over the island but has long courted Taipei in defiance of Beijing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
’Israeli’ Official: “Israel” Working Towards Normalization with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia
4 January 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
Sayyed Nasrallah On Martyrs Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Anniversary: Saudi Funds Terrorism, Hezbollah Makes Victories
4 January 2022
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
Ansar Allah Movement: Soleimani and Al-Muhandis' Blood Will Not Be Shed In Vain
3 January 2022
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
Afghan Activist: Martyr Soleimani Was an Inspiration to the Resistance Fighters in the Region
3 January 2022