0
Thursday 6 January 2022 - 10:40

Syria’s Quneitra Province Hit by Israeli Tank Fire

Story Code : 972270
Syria’s Quneitra Province Hit by Israeli Tank Fire
The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)’s reported late Wednesday that the tank shells had fallen near Quneitra’s al-Horriah Village.

“Explosions were heard in the area,” the report said.

The attack was carried out as Israeli helicopters were seen loitering overhead, it added.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war since the latter has been occupying the Arab country’s Golan Heights since 1967, when the regime launched its second major war against regional Arab nations.

The regime uses the hugely strategic plateau to launch recurrent attacks against the Syrian soil.

Most recently, the regime attacked Latakia, the country's biggest port city, which lies in its northwest with missiles last Tuesday, prompting Syria's air defenses to confront the projectiles.

Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted the reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022