Syria’s Quneitra Province Hit by Israeli Tank Fire

Islam Times - A number of shells were reportedly fired by the Israeli regime’s tanks towards the Quneitra Province in southwest Syria.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)’s reported late Wednesday that the tank shells had fallen near Quneitra’s al-Horriah Village.“Explosions were heard in the area,” the report said.The attack was carried out as Israeli helicopters were seen loitering overhead, it added.Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war since the latter has been occupying the Arab country’s Golan Heights since 1967, when the regime launched its second major war against regional Arab nations.The regime uses the hugely strategic plateau to launch recurrent attacks against the Syrian soil.Most recently, the regime attacked Latakia, the country's biggest port city, which lies in its northwest with missiles last Tuesday, prompting Syria's air defenses to confront the projectiles.Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted the reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.