0
Thursday 6 January 2022 - 10:45

Warren: Some Republicans 'Exploiting Every Possible Avenue' to Maintain Power

Story Code : 972273
Warren: Some Republicans
"Today, Republican opponents of democracy are exploiting every possible avenue to allow their party to maintain control," Warren said during a speech on the Senate floor on the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attacks on Wednesday.

She further warned that the "American democracy is seriously at risk," asking the Democrats in Congress to counter the restrictive voting rights legislations in states such as Texas and Georgia.

"Over the past year, these shameless efforts have become even more brazen," Warren added. "Just as the former president was clear that he wanted to overturn the results of the election, Trump and his allies are entirely transparent about their goal of overturning future elections."

After US President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, the Republican lawmakers in many states decided to put restrictions on absentee voting and forbid drive-through voting, which they believe were the Democrats’ trump card in the elections.

The move came after former US President Donald Trump tried unsuccessfully to overturn the election based on unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Meanwhile, New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday that the Democrats are determined to stop the Republicans from making it harder for certain portions of the population to vote, vowing to pass new voting rights legislation at the federal level.

"It's an uphill fight. I don't want to give anybody the illusion that we're there, but hopefully we can get 50 of us to come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters, asserting that Democrats “will not get any Republican cooperation.”

The Democratic initiative follows a green light from Biden to carve out filibuster in order to counter attempts by Republicans to gain more seats in the 2022 midterm elections to set the scene for the return of Trump to power in 2024.

Since Democrats hold majority in both chambers of Congress, bypassing the filibuster could mean effectively passing their desired voting rights.
Comment


Featured Stories
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Legacy of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Will Prevail: EU Lawmaker
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter
Senior Iraqi Leader Condemns Murder of PMU Fighter's Family Members
8 January 2022
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
UAE Activist Subjected to Reprisal for Exposing Abuses in Prison: Rights Groups
8 January 2022
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
Russia Hits Back at Blinken’s “History Lesson”
8 January 2022
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
Qaani Vows ‘Fundamental’ Revenge for Suleimani’s Assassination, Says Iran Has ‘Own Style’
7 January 2022
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
Report: Ex-UK DM Told to ‘Burn’ Secret Iraq War Memo
7 January 2022
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
Polish Leader Admits Country Bought Powerful “Israeli” Spyware
7 January 2022
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
China: US Should Control Spread of COVID-19 by Military Bases Abroad
7 January 2022
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
Iraqi Resistance Group To US: We Can Reach You Anywhere
5 January 2022
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
China Slams Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination as Another US ‘War Crime’
5 January 2022
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
Millions in Afghanistan Staring at Death, Starvation Amid Harsh Winter, US Sanctions
5 January 2022
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile
5 January 2022
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
French Presidential Hopeful Says His Country Should Leave NATO, Partner with Russia
4 January 2022