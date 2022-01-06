Slovak Lawmaker Slams Israeli Announcement of Settlement Expansion in Occupied Golan

Islam Times - A Slovak Member of Parliament described Israel’s announcement of its intention to expand settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan as a violation of international law.

“This announcement shows the extent of the Israeli government arrogance and its expansionist intentions, which the whole world must condemn,” Lubos Blaha said.“… What I want to say is that the international law and values of national sovereignty and peace should have a political weight,” Balah said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague on Thursday.The Slovak parliamentarian also slammed the West for turning a blind eye to the repeated Israeli violations of international law.The Tel Aviv regime approved a one-billion-shekel plan last month to double the number of Israeli settlers in the occupied Golan Heights, four decades after the occupying regime annexed the territory captured from Syria.Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said two new neighborhoods are to be built in the town of Katzrin plus two new settlements, named Asif and Matar, adding that the plan aimed to build a total of 7,300 settler units in the region over a five-year period.The plan will bring roughly 23,000 new Israeli settlers to the occupied region.Syria condemned the Israeli plan, describing it as a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation.”